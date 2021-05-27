The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals Of 2021, So Far

Bear Mattress: 25% Off Sitewide & $250 Gift Set Til 5/31 GET IT!

Bear makes some of the best mattresses around. Which is lucky for you with these deals right now. 25% off the entire site with a gift set that makes picking up this Pro Mattress a whole lot easier for yourself.

Get It: Pick up the Bear Pro Mattress ($972; was $1,295) at Bear Mattress

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!