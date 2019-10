1. Sorel Madson Hiker Waterproof Get It

Though synonymous with winter footwear, Sorel continues to expand its fashion-forward selections for men. “Alpine boots are in right now, and this one is versatile enough to wear hiking or running around the city,” Tirabassi says. “The red laces are eye-catching and the waterproofing makes it functional for all types of weather.”

[$190; sorel.com]

