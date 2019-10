10. Clarks Desert Boot Get It

“Clarks makes a killer desert boot that’s effectively seasonless. Your feet will thank you for the comfy crepe sole,” says Tirabassi. “The suede will also soften and mold to your foot over time, feeling almost like slippers.” Clarks sells their classic chukkas in wide range of colors and leathers, too.

[$130; clarksusa.com]

