2. Coach Chelsea Boot Get It

Coach crafts some of the best leather goods in the biz and their boots are no exception. “Everyone needs a simple black Chelsea. This one’s casual enough for the daytime, but is also sleek at night with any outfit,” Tirabassi adds. “The lug sole will prevent slippage on a wet sidewalk, and the brown stitching adds an unexpected touch.”

[$395; coach.com]

