4. Sandro Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots Get It

Sandro’s footwear collection is reliably chic, but with a price tag considerably less than the ultra-luxe fashion houses. “Here’s another classic black leather Chelsea, but with a toe box that comes to a slight point. Let’s call it Sandro’s French twist,” Tirabassi says. “The timeless silhouette makes it a great buy.”

[$515; us.sandro-paris.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!