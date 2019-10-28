5. Saint Laurent Wyatt Jodhpur Boots in Suede Get It

They might cost you just short of a grand, but Saint Laurent’s uber-refined interpretation of a Jodhpur—a riding boot with an ankle strap—is a personal favorite for Tirabassi: “I promise the Wyatts are worth saving for. They’re the most comfortable boots I’ve ever owned. The brown suede works with any color denim in your closet—black, white, indigo, grey—and the ankle strap feels elegant, yet rugged.”

[$995; ysl.com]

