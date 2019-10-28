6. Converse Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor Get It

No need to trudge through the snow in your classic Chuck Taylors—Converse’s crafted boot with cushioned ortholite insoles will be your soon-to-be-favorites for winter. “They’re a fusion of Converse’s iconic sneaker and a leather lace-up boot,” says Tirabassi. “The two-tone sole and colorful laces are fun pops of color on the black leather—perfect for the stylish urbanite on a budget.”

[$210; converse.com]

