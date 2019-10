7. Frye Duke Roper Get It

American-made Frye boots are known for their superior craftsmanship. “Whether you’re in a rodeo, jumping on a Harley, or stepping into a bar in downtown Manhattan, these low-heel boots will fit into any scene,” says Tirabassi. “They’re going to age really well, and you’ll have them forever.”

[$398; thefryecompany.com]

