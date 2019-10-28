8. L.L. Bean Men’s Limited-Edition Bean Boot, 8″ Primaloft/Gore-Tex Get It

From its humble origins in Maine, the Bean boot has somehow become a statement piece all around the world. They’re more than just a winter fashion trend, with this limited-edition pair boasting extra features. “The Gore-Tex makes them completely waterproof, and these ones have added insulation to keep your feet warm in the rain or snow,” explains Tirabassi.

[$269; llbean.com]

