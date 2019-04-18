The best new mountain bikes of 2019 are killer climbers—they’re a rare breed that combine new geometries and redesigned suspensions so you can have it all: charging climbs and thrilling descents. But if you’re not ready to invest in a new rig just yet, why not upgrade it? Smart add-ons make your current ride better than ever. And of course the right mountain biking gear takes your whole experience to the next level.

Designed for comfort during long stretches in the saddle, this is the gear you want to pack for those mild spring mornings that can turn into chilly afternoons in the muck. Check out our favorite apparel, accessories, and bike upgrades for a better trail mix.