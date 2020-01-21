1. Leatherman Rebar Get It

Matt’s Rec: Best All-Rounder

The Rebar has pretty much all the tools you’d need to handle minor repairs and odd jobs, including needlenose pliers, wirecutters, smooth and serrated knives, three kinds of screwdrivers, a bottle opener, and a wood/metal file. Plus, all of the tools (except the pliers) lock in place for a firm feel in your hand and maximum leverage.

[$70; leatherman.com]

