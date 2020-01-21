3. Victorinox Swiss Army RescueTool Get It

Matt’s Rec: Best for Emergencies

This is a good one to keep in the glove box of your car. Developed with input from first responders, the RescueTool is designed to help you in an emergency. In addition to everyday tools like a bottle opener and screwdriver, it has a seatbelt cutter, a window breaker, and a disc saw to cut through shatterproof glass.

[$86; swissarmy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!