4. Topeak Hexus X Tool Get It

Matt’s Rec: Best for Cyclists

The Hexus X is a great pick to keep in your bike bag for repairs on the road or trail. It comes with a deep array of tools, including a chainbreaker, tire levers, several sizes of hex bit, and a Presta Core Tool to take apart Presta valves. From fixing a flat to adjusting parts and a whole lot more, the Hexus has you covered.

[$28; topeak.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!