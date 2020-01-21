5. Leatherman Signal Get It

Matt’s Rec: Best for Survival

Spend a lot of time on your own in the wild? You’ll want to bring this along. In addition to the usual tools like pliers and a screwdriver, it includes a ferrocerium firestarter, a saw blade, a diamond-coated sharpener, and a combination serrated and straight knife. It’ll be a trusty companion when you’re really roughing it outdoors.

[$120; leatherman.com]

