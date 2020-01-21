6. Gerber Dime Get It

Our Rec: Best Keychain Multitool

The highly rated Dime puts a full-size tool set in a small, lightweight package. It weighs just 2.2 ounces and can fit on a keychain, but unlike a traditional pocket knife, it features a butterfly opening mechanism and a set of spring-loaded pliers (along with several other tools, including scissors). We also like its very reasonable pricetag.

[$23; gerbergear.com]

