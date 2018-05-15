Adventure motorcycles, or ADV motorcycles, make up one of the hottest and fastest growing segments of the two-wheel market. And it’s for good reason: When it comes to getting away from it all, out on the open road and even on some dirt trails, bikes like these make it thrilling, fun, and easy. There are adventure bikes for every budget, and they now come in every size, from entry-level 250cc machines to gigantic 1200cc monsters. Some bikes are designed for pavement use and some are built with hardcore, off-highway excursions in mind. But all seven of these motorcycles have comfortable riding positions, windscreen protection, and longer travel suspension than the average road bike. All can be loaded up with bags and packs to carry your luggage, and are just what you need for leaving behind the daily grind.