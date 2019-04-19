The Sea Otter Classic, which takes place at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, each spring, is the ultimate gathering of bike fanatics, racers, and brands, which unveil their latest and greatest cycling gear, including innovations in road cycling, mountain biking, and everyday commuting.

Here are 21 lust-worthy pieces of cycling gear and gadgets, including everything from exciting evolutions in suspension, transportation and storage, and apparel. These are the upgrades and breakthroughs you need to make your ride more fun, comfortable, and efficient for 2019. (Also check out our favorite bikes from the show, here).