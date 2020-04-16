For the Biker on a Budget GET IT

While Rad Power Bikes’ RadRunner 1 is the most affordable bike we tested by about $800, that doesn’t mean you’re compromising function, aesthetics or enjoyability. In fact, we found the RadRunner 1 punchy and flat-out fun for zipping around town.

Small enough to be considered a “minibike,” the RadRunner 1 is only 67 inches long and 45 inches tall, making it easy to fit into a tight carport, or even keep inside your apartment. At 65 lbs., it’s also relatively easy to lift in and out of the car.

The RadRunner 1 gets 25-45+ miles of charge and offers four levels of pedal assist. The twist throttle provides a little extra punch if you need to get up a hill, dodge traffic, or if you don’t feel like pedaling up a sweat. The 672-Wh battery and 750W Bafang gear-hub motor packs plenty of power, and hills are no problem on a bike that can punch above its weight.

For commuting to the office, the Rad Runner 1 is a great choice, thanks to the step-through frame, compact size, dual-leg kickstand, and integrated rear rack for carrying a bag. It just feels comfortable, easy, and light, with all the features you need and none that you don’t. Plus it looks great without begging for too much attention. On the weekends, throw on the passenger seat for date night—the Rad Runner 1 features a proprietary passenger package that allows the driver to still adjust his or her seat height while the passenger seat remains atop of the rear rack.

At only $1,199, the Rad Runner 1 is a great investment in your daily commute. Rad Power Bikes are available online only: They ship for free in the contiguous United States. You can assemble your bike using one of their thorough YouTube tutorials, or take it to a shop for assembly. I used—and strongly recommend—Velofix, a mobile bike shop that serves as Rad’s authorized service provider. Velofix came to my house and assembled the bike in less than 30 minutes.

