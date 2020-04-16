For the Fitness Fiend GET IT

The Yamana Cross Connect is a great choice for someone who wants the versatility to ride without pedal assist and get a workout, but who also wants the option to turn on the power and get around quickly and easily.

With 18 speeds and four levels of pedal assist, you can truly finetune the exact level of effort you want to exert. Keep in mind, if you do pedal without assistance, you’re moving a 49.8-lb. bike; it will feel more challenging than pedaling a typical hybrid or commuter, but you can get enough assistance from the gears to make it work.

The Cross Connect features an LED display of speed, distance, battery charge, cadence, and odometer reading. The battery range can last anywhere from 20-70 miles, depending on which level you use, how hilly the terrain, plus the weight you’re carrying. The 500Wh battery takes four hours to charge.

An LED headlight and rear rack with integrated tail light come standard on the Cross Connect, so you’re safely lit up and ready to carry some cargo right away. I loaded the bike with about 40 pounds of groceries, cranked the pedal assist to “High” and made it up the steep hill back to my house with no issues. After unloading the groceries, I turned off the power and rode the bike around my neighborhood for a workout, fully maximizing the Cross Connect’s ability to be a fast and strong commuter as well as a fitness tool.

At $2,999, Yamaha includes a three-year warranty on the bike and battery and sells through authorized dealers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!