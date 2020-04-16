For the Fun Hog GET IT

If you want to have the most amount of fun for the least amount of work, the Super73-SI is your bike. Aptly dubbed a “rugged utility urban cruiser,” the SI electric motorbike can go as far as 30 miles using only the thumb throttle, topping out at 20 mph, and as much as 50 or more miles using Eco pedal assist. There are four levels of pedal assist, but with this bike, it’s more fun to give the legs a break and just use the throttle.

The Super73-SI comes with a 696-Wh battery and an internally geared DC hub motor that can output up to 1000 watts of power. Meaning, you’ll do fine up steep hills, even carrying cargo. A rear rack, LED headlight and brake light all come standard, and you can add a passenger seat to make this ride for two (keep in mind, there’s a 275-lb. weight limit).

The fat all-terrain tires (at 4.25 inches wide) make this bike versatile enough for some light offroading as well. With aircraft-grade aluminum, the SI is light enough to lift in and out of a truck or move around in the garage.

Super73 offers a one-year warranty and interest-free financing through Klarna. It sells at $1,995 through domestic and international dealers and ships to most of the U.S. and Canada with the bike 90 percent assembled upon delivery (just add the pedals and handlebars).

