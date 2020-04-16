For the Heavy Hauler GET IT

It wasn’t until I got on the Yuba Electric Supermarché that I thought, ‘Will I ever need my car again?’ This bike is built for hauling cargo: kids, pets, groceries, home supplies, sporting equipment, you name it. To test that, I took it for a spin to my local nursery and loaded it up with two large bags of potting soil and heavy terracotta pots, then rode it back up the steep hill to my home. The Supermarché handled the load well (it can carry up to 440 pounds), and the front-cargo hold provided peace of mind, allowing me to keep a constant eye on the goods (an even greater comfort when hauling kids or pets).

It comes standard with a bamboo baseboard and 22.6-inch-long open-loader front cargo well, as well as a rear rack. Fit your groceries up front and mount a child seat behind you (just be sure to stay under the 300-lb. payload max). With a step-through frame and two-sided kickstand, it’s easy to mount and get riding, even when fully loaded.

The Supermarché uses Enviolo continuously variable transmission, which means you “shift” gears using a twist-grip handlebar shifter to seamlessly adjust your desired pedal cadence (rather than clicking through gears), even at a complete stop. There are five levels of pedal assist, from eco to turbo. And with the infinite gear ratios, you can keep pace with traffic and ascend steep hills so long as you’re putting in the pedal-assist work. The bike weighs 78 pounds, which requires some effort with a full load, even with the Bosch Performance CX motor and Powerpack 500 battery (which can last anywhere between 15-55 mph, and takes 4.5 hours to charge).

While $5,500 might seem steep, cargo e-bikes can run as high as $8,000+, so the Yuba is priced competitively. And once you get the hang of riding the Yuba for running errands and hauling the family, it might turn into your main mode of transport, which will help offset the cost.

Yuba provides a two-year warranty, sells through dealers as well as online, and offers financing through affirm.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!