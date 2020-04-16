For the Weekend Warrior GET IT

For the rider who wants a bike that can get around town and trail, this fat-tire cruiser is a great option, especially thanks to its relatively approachable price ($1,950).

Use the Murf Fat Pax Step-Thru‘s seven-speed Shimano drivetrain of pedal assist to zip around city streets during the week, then take advantage of the Kenda 4-inch wheels to ride on sand or dirt on the weekends. The Pax can carry up to 275 pounds, which means you can throw a cargo rack and/or a board rack on it and still zip up steep hills, especially with the thumb throttle that can get you to 25 mph without pedaling. The bike itself weighs 70 pounds, so this isn’t the natural choice for someone looking for a workout—you’ll likely want to use at least the lowest mode of pedal assist to haul it, and yourself, around.

An LCD screen displays speed, distance, and battery life. The 1,030 Wh battery has a 25-40 mile range, and when you start to run low, you can charge it in six hours. The Fat Pax is comfortable but powerful and works for both utility and leisure.

Step-up Option: For those willing to spend more and looking for more tech and speed, the Alpha Pax is a single-speed upgrade, still with three modes of pedal assist but wielding a torque mid-drive motor that gets up to 28 miles per hour. The Alpha also features a full-color display with USB port for phone charging.

Murf includes a two-year warranty on bike and battery, sells through its retail store in San Clemente, Calif., and ships to the contiguous United States 70 percent assembled.

