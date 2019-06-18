The well-equipped man will have basic fishing gear, especially if he loves to spend a weekend out on the water. But when’s the last time you upgraded your essentials?

It’s time you paddle out with gear that cuts weight, saves space, and maximizes organization to make the most of your time. We’ve assembled a roundup of seven must-have pieces of fishing gear, foes for fish, keys for you.

While you’re at it, invest in one of the top new watercrafts—a SUP, Hobie Cat, and kayak. And check out the top fishing destinations in America.