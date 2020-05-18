Fly-fishing is synonymous with trout, but a new generation of rods and reels is making it easy to land any type of fish. Here’s the new fly-fishing gear you need for all conditions and species—from lake fishing for bass and bluegills to saltwater stripers and redfish to small-stream trout.
The Best New Fly-fishing Gear for All Conditions and Species
1. Postfly Fly Box Monthly Subscription
Best for: lake fishing for bass and bluegills
The box, mailed to your door, includes a selection of flies, six to 12, for your choice of fishing, including warmwater and trout. It also includes angling tip sheets and small gear items, like a sun buff. There’s no better reminder to get on the water.
From $25 per month
2. Bubba Carbon Fiber Net
Best for: lake fishing for bass and bluegills
The yoke of the net features a die-cast aluminum construction for years of durability and the nylon net makes cleaning and releasing fish easy. And with a 70-pound rating (and three sizes of nets), there’s no danger in losing even your biggest fish.
From $130
