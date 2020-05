3. Fishpond Tacky BigBug Fly Box Get It

Best for: lake fishing for bass and bluegills

With enough space for 144 flies—fewer, of course, if you’re storing big streamers—it’ll be hard to run out of space in this polycarbonate box. Plus, the silicone backing slits makes anchoring flies easy.

[$35; fishpondusa.com]

