4. Redington Vice Rod and Reel Get It

Best for: lake fishing for bass and bluegills

This setup has everything you need to get into fly-fishing, including a fast action rod for easy casting, a durable reel, and the matching line that’s perfect for bass, bluegills, and even trout.

[$300; redington.com]

