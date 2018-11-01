We’ve put together a list of the best new gear available in November 2018.

If you’re a motorcycle buff, you’ll go nuts over the Indian Scout—an American throwback sport cruiser that’s cool, sleek, and modern.

Looking for a new kitchen gadget to sit on your counter? Breville has a pizza oven that can heat up to a scorching 750 degrees—perfectly crisping pizza in minutes.

And if you’re searching for something to tote your home-brewed IPAs, look no further than Stanley’s new growler. It has a special ceramic finish that keeps smells and tastes from lingering.

Check out all our favorite gadgets and pieces of gear this month. You won’t regret investing in any of these pieces.