Hestra Army Leather Heli Ski

This year marks the 20-year anniversary of the Hestra Heli Ski glove. It was a game changer in 1999 and is still a favorite amongst — you guessed it — heli ski guides and guests who ski the steeps all season long. Keep dry and exceptionally warm in these deep-powder staples.

[$159, hestragloves.com]

