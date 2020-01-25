The Best New Gloves for Outdoor Winter Sports Performance

NORRØNA trollveggen GORE-TEX Gloves GET IT

If you are looking for a lightweight glove that can pack in the heat, but always give you a good grip for belaying, Norroøna’s trollveggen Gore-Tex gloves are your best bet. The fingers are articulated and made from leather which allows you more dexterity and durability when handling ropes. The cuff of the gloves are made with a lightweight, warm insulation easily tucked into a jacket cuff. Best of all the fabrics used in these gloves are Oeko-Tex Certified, PFC-free, and Bluesign Certified.

[$180, norrona.com]

