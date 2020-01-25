The Best New Gloves for Outdoor Winter Sports Performance

Outdoor Research Bitterblaze GET IT

Outdoor Research sometimes gets overlooked for bigger, flashier brands, but OR is one of the most consistent quality manufacturers in the outdoor space and their gloves are a “must-have” for many climbers. The Bitterblaze is a super dexterous glove that uses an Aerogel palm insulation (also used in NASA space suits) to keep your hands warm, with a Gore-Tex outer fabric to keep them warm.

[$135, outdoorresearch.com]

