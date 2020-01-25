The Best New Gloves for Outdoor Winter Sports Performance

Oyuki Pep GTX Trigger Mitt GET IT

You certainly won’t climb ice in the Oyuki Pep GTX Trigger Mitt, but you can do most any other winter activity in these little heaters. The sweet “trigger finger free” mitts are great for keeping in heat with your other three fingers, but give you the ability to rip apart skins, zip open packs, eat snack and more, without sacrificing warmth. They are also waterproof with Gore-Tex.

[$150, usa.oyuki.com]

