The Best New Gloves for Outdoor Winter Sports Performance

The Pivot GTX is the ultimate waterproof, technical winter climbing gauntlet. Pre-curved for tool dexterity on demanding routes, the PrimaLoft Gold mapped insulation ensures high levels of warmth in cold conditions.~GORE-TEX Active waterproof technology#PrimaLoft Gold mapped 170g/m2 Insulation#Durable stretch outer#Primaloft Grip Control 100g/m2 Palm#High pre-curve for tool grip#Knuckle Protection#Mapped 3D construction for high dexterity and suppleness#Pittards Armortan leather palm & nosewipe#Pittards digital leather reinforcement in key wear areas#Soft Bemberg lining#Single handed adjustable cuff#Integrated pull on tab#Removable leashCourtesy Image 2 / 5

Rab Pivot GTX

Can a rugged, warm, waterproof glove be sexy? When Rab Equipment is designing it, yes, it most certainly can. While “sexy” isn’t criteria for a cold-weather, high-functioning glove, it sure doesn’t hurt. The Pivot GTX is a slick glove — insulated with PrimaLoft Gold, equipped with Pittards leather reinforcement in key finger wear areas, and featuring a soft nose wipe, a pre-curved shape and made with an outer Gore-Tex material.
[$140, rab.equipment]

