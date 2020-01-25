The Best New Gloves for Outdoor Winter Sports Performance

Rab Pivot GTX GET IT

Can a rugged, warm, waterproof glove be sexy? When Rab Equipment is designing it, yes, it most certainly can. While “sexy” isn’t criteria for a cold-weather, high-functioning glove, it sure doesn’t hurt. The Pivot GTX is a slick glove — insulated with PrimaLoft Gold, equipped with Pittards leather reinforcement in key finger wear areas, and featuring a soft nose wipe, a pre-curved shape and made with an outer Gore-Tex material.

[$140, rab.equipment]

