Gravel bikes used to be a mixed bag of road racers on fat tires and mountain bikes with drop bars, but snagging an all-terrain ride that’s fast on the street and over soil is easier than ever.

5 Gravel Bikes to Rule the Off Road

1. Ritte Satyr (above)

To deliver the springy, comfortable feel of steel without sapping speed, Ritte developed a 19.5-pound bike that keeps up with lighter aluminum and carbon builds. But the Satyr’s strength is distance: Use the fender mounts and load it with camping gear, then set out for a long weekend.

[$3,800; ritte.cc]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!