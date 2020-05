3. Canyon Grail CF SLX 8.0 ETAP Get It

Incessant vibration saps your fun, so the Grail’s saddle has a shock-absorbing seat post that works with a floating handlebar to soak up the shakes before they hit your forearms. With smooth electronic shifters, this is the SUV of off-roaders.

[$5,000; canyon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!