4. Salsa Warbird Carbon GRX 810 Get It

As fast as a road racer, the iconic Warbird eats up sketchy terrain, too. The low bottom bracket and long wheel base add stability, while vibration-reducing seat stays and 42mm tires float over crater holes and worn trenches.

[$4,099; salsacycles.com]

