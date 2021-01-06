There is a hiking boot for nearly any kind of adventure and condition you’re taking on. With winter just setting in, you’ll often trade the bulk of heavier, insulated boots for a slimmed-down design that keeps you sure-footed and dry in damp and dynamic conditions—and where lesser boots can quickly sog out your socks. Light and fast, these high-output mid-hikers are ready for wetter weather and as comfortable on the trail as they are crushing errands on weekends.

Salomon Crosshike Mid GTX



The multi-directional lugs under the Crosshike grip onto just about any terrain, from loose rocks to mud-covered logs, with a heel brake to keep you in control on downhill descents. With guts that act like a trail running shoe, the rebounding midsole returns energy as you’re walking. A Gore-Tex liner keeps your feet dry, even after the exterior DWR treatment wears away.

[$170; salomon.com]

Lowa Dublin III GTX Qc



With sneaker-like comfort, the Dublin III keeps its weather-ready looks discrete. Lightly insulated, the textured exterior looks right at home paired with a pair of jeans. But the chukka has a toothy grip underneath that’ll take on those less than technical trails. Any water that makes it past the suede upper gets stopped by the Gore-Tex membrane underneath.

[$195; lowaboots.com]

Mammut Saentis Pro WP



With a Michelin trail cleat sole, this sneaker-like boot has enough grip for serious off-roading. The softshell upper is breathable and water repellant, with a liner between it and your foot, should rain or slush creep in. If your trail runs end at an outdoor beer garden in the city, these have the styling—and colors—that fit right in.

[$179; mammut.com]

Obox Sypes Mid Leather Waterproof Hiking Boots

The upper nubuck leather and tough Codura TPU overlays form a tough shell in this light and fast hiker. Inside, an algae-based foam insert, along with recycled laces and webbing, keeps your environmental impact as light as your steps. Exterior heel cup clips keep your feet grounded and the chunky lugs underfoot provide the confidence to take on more technical terrain.

[$165; obozfootwear.com]

The North Face Activist Mid Futurelight

Think of the Activist Mid as the most capable pair of high-top sneakers in your closet. A breathable and waterproof Futurelight membrane keeps your feet dry from the elements while an old-school toe kick shields the front of the shoe from scuffs. The EVA midsole provides the cushion of a sneaker while the outside grips way better than your average tennis shoe.

[$145; thenorthface.com]

Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid Shoe

Don’t let the comfy, stretch-to-fit knit bootie fool you; the OutDry layer makes the knit outer waterproof, and, coupled with waterproof leather overlays, takes these capable hikers confidently beyond shoulder seasons into colder, wetter climes. The future-retro style is certainly eye-catching (though not quite as out there as Columbia’s Facet 45 OutDry with its dual-banded lacing system) while the SH/FT soles walk the walk, with embedded beads offering smooth, near-bouncing steps that Nike fans will find reminiscent of Zoom cushioning.

[$97; columbia.com]

