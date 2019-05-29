Mountain-bike shopping used to be easy. You’d pick the gnarliest one you can afford, then decide if you wanted more efficiency uphill or fun on the way down. But today’s mountain bikes are packing new geometries and redesigned suspensions.

There’s a new breed of monster that makes pedaling uphill (almost) as fun as a screaming descent.

Meet the rugged builds that deliver thrills anywhere on the mountain—from a 2-in-1 carbon-fiber 29er to a budget-friendly speed demon, and an all-mountain ride to a build made for downhill racing.

These six do-it-all mountain bikes mean you really can have it all.