Each year, the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, features some of the coolest new gear for cyclists. The fun, frenetic event combines a trade show with professional and amateur races and rides. It reliably draws the industry’s top brands, as well as bike lovers of all kinds. You can find everything from tools to shoes assembled on the infield of the Laguna Seca raceway, but bikes are the main attraction.

We visited Sea Otter earlier this week to check out all the latest innovations. Here are the seven best road, mountain, and gravel bikes to expect for spring/summer 2019.