Think about the last time you updated your ski apparel and accessories. Is your jacket worn from years of use (or cramming the pockets with chairlift beers)? Are your snow bibs circa college—faded and patched up? Are your gloves holding on by a thread?

If so, you probably don’t need us to tell you it’s time to upgrade. However, you might need us to tell you what gear is worth investing in.

When you’re out on the slopes, bombing down the side of a mountain, it’s absolutely crucial to have ski pants that really move with you—that’ll survive a few tumbles. Your jacket? It’s gotta be durable with some forgiving stretch. And, of course, your helmet has to offer next-level technology. We’re talking vents to dump heat and the newest in impact protection (aka MIPS).

Take a look at the new ski apparel and accessories of 2019-20—from well-known brands like Smith and Eddie Bauer to lesser-known standouts such as Picture and Hestra. They offer the right dose of style and all the technical must-haves. Don’t hit the slopes without ’em.

