The Best New Ski Jackets for Resort and Backcountry Performance

Arc'teryx Rush IS

If you’ve ever ski toured in negative temps, you’ll know what it is like to try to regulate your body heat without adding too many layers. Never fear with the new Arc’teryx Rush IS jacket. With a Gore-Tex Pro waterproof shell and Octa Loft breathable insulation, the Rush IS keeps immediate heat in, which helps with quick uphill transitions, and it keeps you warmer than a shell on the ski down. Thus, the Rush IS allows you to leave a layer at home. It’s also a great jacket for the ski hill.

[$699, arcteryx.com]

