The Best New Ski Jackets for Resort and Backcountry Performance

Black Crows Corpus Insulated GET IT

The founders of Black Crows are no strangers to the finer things in life. Based in Chamonix, the French brand’s skis are quickly proving to be as legendary as they are coveted among those in the know. Black Crows’ clothing is no exception, and the Corpus Insulated is an instant classic. Made with Gore-Tex 2-Layer face fabric, Primaloft Silver insulation and the Black Crows’ trademark chevron-quilted Pertex lining, the Corpus Insulated is a warm, functional, and chic option for any cold ski day.

[$665, black-crows.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!