The Best New Ski Jackets for Resort and Backcountry Performance

BlackYak Brangus Jacket

The German manufacturers at BlackYak are not cutting corners when it comes to design. Their Brangus ski jacket is a great example of das serious engineering. It uses a Gore-Tex C-knit fabric combined with Gore-Tex Stretch technology to allow users the maximum range of movement, while still staying dry. But one of the best features on the Brangus are the four — yes, we said four — chest pockets, making this outer layer highly compatible with any skiing you might need to rope up to.

[$425, blackyak.com]

