The Best New Ski Jackets for Resort and Backcountry Performance

Dynafit Yotei GET IT

The world of “fast and light” is where Dynafit thrives. Its Yotei Gore-Tex jacket is true to those alpine roots with its clean, streamlined silhouette, ergonomic wrist cuffs, and large chest pockets where you can stash your climbing skins. Yet this jacket is made for “steep skin tracks” and “deep snow descents” — in other words, the Yotei is a free-riding, big mountain jacket disguised as a ski-mountaineering racer.

[$449, dynafit.com]

