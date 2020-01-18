The Best New Ski Jackets for Resort and Backcountry Performance

Peak Performance Gravity Jacket GET IT

Peak Performance has a huge presence in Europe. Though it’s not so known in North America, it deserves to be. The Swedish brand bases its style in striking line, yet functional use. The Gravity jacket is a favorite among hard-core freeskiers and casual everyday skiers who like pockets (lots of them), a good fit, comfort and durability. Equipped with 3-layer Gore-Tex, the Gravity can handle the weight of any powder day.

[$615, peak-whistler.com]

