The Best New Ski Jackets for Resort and Backcountry Performance

The North Face FUTURELIGHT A-CAD GET IT

The North Face blew minds when it first introduced Future Light. The waterproof-breathable fabric features a lightweight membrane made with a nano-fiber structure. The benefit of an electrospun PU membrane is highly breathable performance. The A-CAD is a supple jacket that can, at times, feel more like a softshell than a hardshell. However, it can handle the harshest elements, and with all the pockets (expanding cargo and two internal goggle pockets), you can’t go wrong.

[$598, thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!