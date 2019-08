Meade Instruments LX65 Series 5″ Get It

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to operate the LX65: Use the keypad to select certain stars or Saturn’s rings, and this telescope aims by itself. With a little manual focusing, the 5-inch-diameter aperture provides crisp resolution. The mount is versatile—add a secondary scope (shown here) for multiple views or a camera to take long-exposure shots across the night sky. [$799; meade.com]