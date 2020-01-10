Mammut Alugator Light Shovel ﻿ GET IT

Light gear made from fancy composites is great until it breaks. Mammut’s new aluminum Alugator Light is quickly becoming a favorite amongst snow professionals. The Alugator might look like a “lightweight,” however this 16.7-ounce shovel packs more punch than it seems. With a sharpened, tilt-resistant blade, the Alugator can reliably cut through various snowpacks. It has two shaft lengths (good for different positions while digging) and attachment holes that help making a snow anchor, plus it also meets the new UIAA standards for avalanche shovels.

[$65, mammut.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!