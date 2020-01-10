Gear

The Best New Snow Safety Gear for the Backcountry

Ortovox's Beast
5
They don't call the Beast for nothing. Ortovox 5 / 5

Ortovox Beast Shovel﻿



Another great shovel that came out this season is the Beast by German brand Ortovox. The Beast weighs in at 20.4 ounces, extends to a 32.6-inch lentgh and has a durable and sharp cutting edge, good for slicing into dense snow. The shovel’s scoop also has nice high sidewalls and a pronouced center ridge that helps the stability when digging and removing snow. The shovel features a T-grip handle which optimizes handling for both left and right handers.
[$60, ortovox.com]

