Ortovox Beast Shovel﻿ GET IT

Another great shovel that came out this season is the Beast by German brand Ortovox. The Beast weighs in at 20.4 ounces, extends to a 32.6-inch lentgh and has a durable and sharp cutting edge, good for slicing into dense snow. The shovel’s scoop also has nice high sidewalls and a pronouced center ridge that helps the stability when digging and removing snow. The shovel features a T-grip handle which optimizes handling for both left and right handers.

[$60, ortovox.com]

