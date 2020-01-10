PIEPS PRO BT﻿ GET IT

Pieps has been in the snow safety equipment world for decades and was the first company to make a three-antenna transciever. Its new Pro BT is no exception to excellence and firsts, as the beacon works with Bluetooth via the Pieps app. This allows the beacon to be in training mode, letting the user change the antenna that is sending a signal and making it easier to use in different scenerios. Just don’t forget to turn the buried beacon back in send mode. There is also a new scrolling function that allows you to get a big picture to see where subjects are buried (within range).

[$449, pieps.com]

