Scott 40 L E1 Patrol pack GET THE 30L

Skiing with an airbag pack is not a guarantee for surviving an avalanche, but if used properly, it can help your chances. Last year, Scott introduced its Patrol E1 30 packs, which use a fully electronic system that works with a USB charge or AA batteries. It was one of the lightest airbags available. This season, they have introduced a 40-liter pack which only weighs 99.8 ounces (if you were wondering, that is super light for an airbag system). One of the benefits of having a supercapacitor system for your airbag rather than a canister, is that you can practice deploying your bag, over and over again.

[$1,150, scott-sports.com]

